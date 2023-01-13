Joseph scores 17, Iona downs Fairfield 75-69

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points in Iona’s 75-69 win over Fairfield on Friday night.…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points in Iona’s 75-69 win over Fairfield on Friday night.

Joseph also had 10 rebounds for the Gaels (12-5, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Anton Brookshire was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Stags (6-10, 2-4) were led by TJ Long, who posted 18 points. Jake Wojcik added 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals for Fairfield. Supreme Cook also put up 14 points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Sunday. Iona hosts Rider while Fairfield travels to play Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

