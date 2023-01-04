SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Jones scores 21, Western…

Jones scores 21, Western Carolina knocks off ETSU 71-60

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Russell Jones had 21 points in Western Carolina’s 71-60 victory over East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Jones also added three steals for the Catamounts (9-7, 2-1 Southern). Tre Jackson added 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Vonterius Woolbright scored 14 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists.

The Buccaneers (6-10, 2-1) were led in scoring by Jordan King, who finished with 13 points. Jaden Seymour added 12 points and 12 rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jalen Haynes had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up