SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Jones scores 17 in…

Jones scores 17 in Weber State’s 59-57 win against Montana

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 12:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dillon Jones had 17 points in Weber State’s 59-57 victory against Montana on Thursday.

Jones also added 21 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Alex Tew recorded 10 points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

Aanen Moody led the way for the Grizzlies (8-9, 2-3) with 17 points. Montana also got 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Josh Bannan. Dischon Thomas also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State visits Montana State while Montana hosts Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up