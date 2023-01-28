Jones leads Stanford against Cal after 21-point showing

California Golden Bears (3-17, 2-7 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (3-17, 2-7 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -10.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts the California Golden Bears after Spencer Jones scored 21 points in Stanford’s 72-65 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Cardinal are 6-4 on their home court. Stanford is second in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 2.2.

The Golden Bears are 2-7 in Pac-12 play. Cal averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Mike Jones is shooting 39.3% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Lars Thiemann is scoring 10.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.