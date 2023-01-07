SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Jones leads North Texas over Middle Tennessee 56-51

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 8:42 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Rubin Jones had 13 points to help North Texas defeat Middle Tennessee 56-51 on Saturday night.

Tylor Perry scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Mean Green (13-3, 4-1 Conference USA). Aaron Scott added 10 points.

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (9-7, 2-3) with 13 points. Eli Lawrence added 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. North Texas hosts Louisiana Tech while Middle Tennessee visits Rice.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

