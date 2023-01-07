Jones leads Idaho against Portland State

Portland State Vikings (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Portland State Vikings (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -1.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Portland State Vikings after Isaac Jones scored 42 points in Idaho’s 85-83 overtime loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 4-4 at home. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 29.1 rebounds. Jones paces the Vandals with 7.5 boards.

The Vikings are 0-2 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is fifth in the Big Sky with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Hunter Woods averaging 4.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 70.7% and averaging 20.0 points for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Woods is averaging 10.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.