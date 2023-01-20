Jones leads Idaho against Northern Colorado

Idaho Vandals (8-12, 2-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-13, 1-6 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (8-12, 2-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-13, 1-6 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho’s 88-83 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears are 1-6 in home games. Northern Colorado is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vandals are 2-5 in conference games. Idaho has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Daylen Kountz is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Vandals. Jones is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

