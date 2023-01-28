Jones and the Idaho Vandals host conference foe Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (7-14, 4-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Idaho State Bengals (7-14, 4-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaac Jones and the Idaho Vandals host Brock Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Vandals have gone 5-6 in home games. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 12.5 assists per game led by Divant’e Moffitt averaging 5.2.

The Bengals are 4-4 in conference play. Idaho State has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vandals and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 18.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 19.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Mackenzie is shooting 48.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.