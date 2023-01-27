Jones and the Florida International Panthers host conference foe Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-8, 6-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (10-11, 4-6 C-USA) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-8, 6-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (10-11, 4-6 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: C-USA foes Florida International and Middle Tennessee meet on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 9-4 at home. Florida International allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 6-4 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in C-USA with 11.3 assists per game led by Camryn Weston averaging 2.5.

The Panthers and Blue Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 11.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

