Jones and Stanford host Cal

California Golden Bears (3-17, 2-7 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (3-17, 2-7 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the California Golden Bears after Spencer Jones scored 21 points in Stanford’s 72-65 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Cardinal have gone 6-4 at home. Stanford is eighth in the Pac-12 with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 5.5.

The Golden Bears are 2-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal allows 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram Harrison is averaging 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cardinal. Jones is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Joel Brown is averaging 6.6 points for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.