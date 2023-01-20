Jones and Nicholls State host McNeese

Nicholls State Colonels (9-9, 4-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-14, 2-4 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (9-9, 4-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-14, 2-4 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the McNeese Cowboys after Latrell Jones scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 73-64 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 3-5 in home games. McNeese is ninth in the Southland with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Christian Shumate averaging 4.0.

The Colonels are 4-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is scoring 12.2 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 11.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for McNeese.

Caleb Huffman averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

