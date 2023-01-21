Jones and Loyola (MD) host Boston University

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-11, 2-5 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-11, 2-5 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -8.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Boston University Terriers after Kenny Jones scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 74-70 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Terriers are 5-2 in home games. Boston University has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-5 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is eighth in the Patriot scoring 65.4 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The Terriers and Greyhounds face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Whyte is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Boston University.

Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

