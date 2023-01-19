UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Jones’ 30 points lead Idaho past Northern Arizona 88-83

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 11:51 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 30 points as Idaho beat Northern Arizona 88-83 on Thursday night.

Jones was 10 of 14 shooting and 10 of 13 from the free throw line for the Vandals (8-12, 2-5 Big Sky Conference). Divant’e Moffitt scored 25 points while shooting 10 of 19 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds and six assists. Nigel Burris was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Lumberjacks (5-15, 1-6) were led by Jalen Cole, who posted 22 points and five assists. Northern Arizona also got 12 points and two steals from Xavier Fuller. In addition, Carson Towt finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho visits Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona hosts Eastern Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

