Joiner leads NC State against Wake Forest after 28-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points in NC State’s 85-82 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-1 at home. Wake Forest scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 6-4 against ACC opponents. NC State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Demon Deacons and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Hildreth is averaging 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Tyree Appleby is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Terquavion Smith averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Joiner is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

