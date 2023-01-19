Johnson leads UT Rio Grande Valley against UT Arlington

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-8, 1-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-13, 1-5 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-8, 1-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-13, 1-5 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -4.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces the UT Arlington Mavericks after Justin Johnson scored 32 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 85-82 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Mavericks are 3-5 in home games. UT Arlington is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vaqueros are 1-4 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Mavericks and Vaqueros square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is averaging 11 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Johnson is scoring 20.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 84.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

