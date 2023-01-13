Johnson and Chicago State host UT Rio Grande Valley

Chicago State Cougars (4-15) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-8, 1-4 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (4-15) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-8, 1-4 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Bryce Johnson scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 73-63 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Vaqueros have gone 8-2 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Dima Zdor leads the Vaqueros with 5.9 boards.

The Cougars have gone 0-15 away from home. Chicago State gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Johnson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

