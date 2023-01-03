Jimerson leads Saint Louis against UMass after 22-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (9-4, 0-1 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (9-4, 0-1 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the UMass Minutemen after Gibson Jimerson scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 83-78 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Minutemen have gone 3-2 in home games. UMass ranks second in the A-10 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 2.3.

The Billikens are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 16.9 assists. Yuri Collins paces the Billikens with 10.6.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Minutemen. Cross is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for UMass.

Jimerson is averaging 13.4 points for the Billikens. Collins is averaging 12 points and 10.6 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

