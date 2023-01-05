Jets take win streak into matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-13-1, second in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba;…

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-13-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Winnipeg has a 14-6-0 record at home and a 24-13-1 record overall. The Jets have a +24 scoring differential, with 121 total goals scored and 97 conceded.

Tampa Bay is 24-11-1 overall and 9-8-0 in road games. The Lightning have scored 129 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 17 goals with 24 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Brayden Point has 21 goals and 17 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (groin), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).

Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy: day to day (illness), Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

