Jaquez and No. 5 UCLA host Arizona State

UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UCLA visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points in UCLA’s 68-54 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Sun Devils are 8-1 on their home court. Arizona State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 32.2% from downtown, led by Bobby Hurley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bruins are 7-0 in Pac-12 play. UCLA leads the Pac-12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaquez averaging 2.6.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Cambridge is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals. DJ Horne is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

David Singleton is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 10.2 points. Jaquez is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

