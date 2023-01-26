James Madison wins 75-69 against Coastal Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse scored 15 points as James Madison beat Coastal Carolina 75-69 on Thursday night. Morse…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse scored 15 points as James Madison beat Coastal Carolina 75-69 on Thursday night.

Morse was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Dukes (14-8, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Noah Freidel shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Antonio Daye Jr. led the Chanticleers (10-11, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Linton Brown added 19 points and six rebounds for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Kylan Blackmon finished with 16 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. James Madison hosts UL Monroe while Coastal Carolina hosts Old Dominion.

