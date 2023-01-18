James Madison takes on Troy following Morse’s 25-point showing

James Madison Dukes (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-7, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison takes on the Troy Trojans after Vado Morse scored 25 points in James Madison’s 83-71 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 in home games. Troy scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Dukes have gone 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison ranks second in the Sun Belt shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Trojans and Dukes square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games for Troy.

Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Morse is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

