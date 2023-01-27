James Madison hosts UL Monroe following Blackmon’s 35-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-8, 5-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-8, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the James Madison Dukes after Jamari Blackmon scored 35 points in UL Monroe’s 86-82 overtime win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes are 7-2 in home games. James Madison ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Alonzo Sule averaging 2.3.

The Warhawks are 6-3 against conference opponents. UL Monroe is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes and Warhawks match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is averaging 13.1 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Blackmon is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

