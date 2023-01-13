James Madison hosts Georgia Southern following Edwards’ 20-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Georgia Southern Eagles after Terrence Edwards scored 20 points in James Madison’s 63-62 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Dukes are 5-2 on their home court. James Madison is the top team in the Sun Belt with 43.0 points in the paint led by Mezie Offurum averaging 6.0.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is averaging 12.1 points for the Dukes. Edwards is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Andrei Savrasov is scoring 13.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

