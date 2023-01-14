James Madison hosts Georgia Southern after Edwards’ 20-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-7, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -9; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts the Georgia Southern Eagles after Terrence Edwards scored 20 points in James Madison’s 63-62 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Dukes are 5-2 on their home court. James Madison is second in the Sun Belt shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Brycen Blaine shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is averaging 12.1 points for the Dukes. Edwards is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 59.9% over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Jalen Finch is averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.