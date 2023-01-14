Jacksonville visits Jacksonville State following Brigham’s 21-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 2-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-10, 1-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 2-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-10, 1-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -3.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-63 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-2 in home games. Jacksonville State is seventh in the ASUN with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Juwan Perdue averaging 2.6.

The Dolphins are 2-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is averaging 7.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Kevion Nolan is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists. Gyasi Powell is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

