Jacksonville State takes on Austin Peay after King’s 26-point game

Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 2-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-13, 2-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 2-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-13, 2-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays the Austin Peay Governors after Demaree King scored 26 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-67 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-3 at home. Jacksonville State gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Governors are 2-7 against conference opponents. Austin Peay averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Gamecocks and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 14.5 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Sean Durugordon is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.