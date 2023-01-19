Jacksonville State plays FGCU, looks to break road skid

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-6, 3-3 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-6, 3-3 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -11; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Gamecocks play FGCU.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. FGCU ranks fourth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 1-5 in ASUN play. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Zach Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Demaree King is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 14.2 points. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.