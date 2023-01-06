Jacksonville hosts Ognacevic and Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-6, 1-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-6, 1-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jacob Ognacevic scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 86-62 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Dolphins have gone 5-0 at home. Jacksonville scores 65.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Bisons are 1-2 in ASUN play. Lipscomb scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Ognacevic is averaging 15.7 points for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bisons: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

