Jackson leads South Carolina against Vanderbilt after 24-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -9.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 24 points in South Carolina’s 74-64 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Commodores are 5-3 in home games. Vanderbilt is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 on the road. South Carolina averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 7.5 points for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11 points and 3.7 assists for the Gamecocks. Jackson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

