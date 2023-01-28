Jackson leads South Carolina against Georgia after 20-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -10.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 81-60 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 on their home court. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe leads the Bulldogs with 5.5 boards.

The Gamecocks are 1-6 in conference play. South Carolina is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals. Kario Oquendo is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Jackson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.