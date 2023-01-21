Jackson-Davis leads Indiana against Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Michigan State Spartans after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 35 points in Indiana’s 80-65 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 9-1 on their home court. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 9.8 boards.

The Spartans are 5-3 in conference play. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 5.9.

The Hoosiers and Spartans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Hauser averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Tyson Walker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

