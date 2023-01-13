Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers host conference foe No. 18 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Wahl and the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers take on Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Hoosiers are 8-1 on their home court. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 79.9 points while shooting 50.6% from the field.

The Badgers are 3-2 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten shooting 37.4% from downtown. Jahcobi Neath leads the Badgers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Chucky Hepburn averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.