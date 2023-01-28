IUPUI plays Cleveland State after Counter’s 27-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (3-19, 0-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-9, 8-3 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-19, 0-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-9, 8-3 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after Jlynn Counter scored 27 points in IUPUI’s 81-75 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings have gone 7-3 at home. Cleveland State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars have gone 0-11 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI gives up 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Counter is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.