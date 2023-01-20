IUPUI hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 41-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-12, 3-5 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-17, 0-9 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit…

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-12, 3-5 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-17, 0-9 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Antoine Davis scored 41 points in Detroit Mercy’s 87-75 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Jaguars are 2-6 on their home court. IUPUI is ninth in the Horizon with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Osten averaging 2.7.

The Titans are 3-5 in conference matchups. Detroit Mercy is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Davis averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 26.2 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Jayden Stone is shooting 49.2% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

