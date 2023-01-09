IUPUI faces Robert Morris on 9-game road skid

IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -16.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI will attempt to break its nine-game road skid when the Jaguars face Robert Morris.

The Colonials have gone 4-2 at home. Robert Morris ranks sixth in the Horizon in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Kahliel Spear paces the Colonials with 7.4 boards.

The Jaguars are 0-5 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI gives up 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 13.1 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

