Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

New York is 23-22-5 overall and 13-9-2 in home games. The Islanders have a +four scoring differential, with 144 total goals scored and 140 allowed.

Detroit is 20-18-8 overall and 9-8-5 on the road. The Red Wings have a 20-6-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won 3-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has scored 17 goals with 16 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 15 goals and 27 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Hudson Fasching: out (lower body), Noah Dobson: day to day (undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body).

