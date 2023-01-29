Iowa takes home win streak into matchup with Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Hawkeyes play Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes are 9-2 in home games. Iowa is second in the Big Ten with 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Kris Murray averaging 10.1.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is fifth in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Omoruyi is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

