Iowa hosts conference rival Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Murray and the Iowa Hawkeyes host Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten action.

The Hawkeyes are 9-2 on their home court. Iowa scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-3 in conference games. Rutgers is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Filip Rebraca is shooting 56.8% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Omoruyi is averaging 13.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

