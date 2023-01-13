Iona takes home win streak into matchup with Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (6-9, 2-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-5, 4-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairfield Stags (6-9, 2-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-5, 4-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -14.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Gaels face Fairfield.

The Gaels are 5-0 on their home court. Iona is third in the MAAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 5.2.

The Stags are 2-3 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is fifth in the MAAC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 8.7.

The Gaels and Stags face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Iona.

Cook is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.