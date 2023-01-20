Iona hosts Nelson and Manhattan

Iona Gaels (12-6, 5-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-10, 4-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (12-6, 5-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-10, 4-3 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -13; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts the Iona Gaels after Anthony Nelson scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 62-57 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Jaspers have gone 3-5 in home games. Manhattan is second in the MAAC shooting 34.8% from deep, led by Aryan Arora shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Gaels have gone 5-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.