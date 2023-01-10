Indiana State faces Southern Illinois, aims for 5th straight win

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-4, 6-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-4, 6-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State comes into a matchup against Southern Illinois as winners of four consecutive games.

The Sycamores are 7-1 in home games. Indiana State leads the MVC with 37.5 points in the paint led by Robbie Avila averaging 6.2.

The Salukis are 4-2 in conference play. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. Cameron Henry is shooting 53.1% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Marcus Domask is averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

