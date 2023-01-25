Indiana faces Minnesota after Jackson-Davis’ 31-point outing

Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -10; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points in Indiana’s 82-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers are 5-6 in home games. Minnesota is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Jalen Hood-Schifino averaging 4.4.

The Golden Gophers and Hoosiers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Hoosiers. Hood-Schifino is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.