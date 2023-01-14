Incarnate Word hosts SE Louisiana after Caldwell’s 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (9-8, 3-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-11, 0-4 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (9-8, 3-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-11, 0-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Nick Caldwell scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 85-82 overtime victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 4-3 in home games. Incarnate Word has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 3-1 in Southland play. SE Louisiana ranks second in the Southland shooting 36.2% from downtown. Caldwell leads the Lions shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Miller is averaging 10.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Matthew Strange averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Boogie Anderson is averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

