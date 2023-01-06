Incarnate Word hosts Mushila and Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-9, 0-2 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-9, 0-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Isaac Mushila scored 20 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 91-61 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 4-1 in home games. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Niki Krause paces the Cardinals with 4.8 boards.

The Islanders are 2-0 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 15.9 assists. Terrion Murdix leads the Islanders with 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Cisse is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Ross Williams is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.6 points. Mushila is shooting 57.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

