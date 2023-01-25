Incarnate Word faces McNeese after Dennis’ 21-point outing

McNeese Cowboys (5-15, 2-5 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-12, 2-5 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (5-15, 2-5 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-12, 2-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Davante Dennis scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 70-64 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 4-4 on their home court. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlie Yoder averaging 1.7.

The Cowboys are 2-5 in Southland play. McNeese has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Cardinals and Cowboys meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Miller is averaging 10.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Trae English is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.