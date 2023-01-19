UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » Incarnate Word defeats Houston…

Incarnate Word defeats Houston Christian 89-78

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 11:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Jonathan Cisse’s 25 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Houston Baptist 89-78 on Thursday night.

Cisse also added six rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (7-12, 1-5 Southland Conference). Josh Morgan scored and Trey Miller added 17 points apiece. The Cardinals ended a six-game losing streak with the win.

The Huskies (6-13, 3-3) were led by Sam Hofman, who posted 18 points and eight rebounds. Houston Baptist also got 17 points, six rebounds and six assists from Andrew King. Brycen Long had 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Incarnate Word visits Lamar while Houston Baptist hosts Texas A&M-CC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up