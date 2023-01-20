Illinois State hosts King and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (8-12, 2-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-12, 3-6 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (8-12, 2-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-12, 3-6 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Illinois State Redbirds after Kobe King scored 24 points in Valparaiso’s 76-66 win against the UIC Flames.

The Redbirds are 5-4 in home games. Illinois State is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Beacons are 2-7 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso ranks sixth in the MVC with 12.9 assists per game led by Nick Edwards averaging 4.8.

The Redbirds and Beacons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 11.1 points for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Quinton Green averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Ben Krikke is shooting 53.1% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

