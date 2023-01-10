Illinois State hosts Clay and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (8-8, 4-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-10, 2-4 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (8-8, 4-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-10, 2-4 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces the Illinois State Redbirds after Donovan Clay scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 74-61 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Redbirds are 4-4 in home games. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Bears are 4-2 in conference play. Missouri State scores 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Redbirds and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 11.1 points for the Redbirds. Kendall Lewis is averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Chance Moore averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Clay is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.