Illinois State hosts Carter and UIC

UIC Flames (9-14, 1-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-14, 4-8 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (9-14, 1-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-14, 4-8 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Jace Carter scored 25 points in UIC’s 83-76 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Redbirds have gone 6-5 at home. Illinois State is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Flames are 1-11 in conference play. UIC is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seneca Knight is scoring 11.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Carter is averaging 16.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Flames: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.