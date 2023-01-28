Illinois State and Southern Illinois face off for conference matchup

Southern Illinois Salukis (17-5, 9-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-14, 3-8 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (17-5, 9-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-14, 3-8 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis take on Darius Burford and the Illinois State Redbirds on Sunday.

The Redbirds have gone 5-5 in home games. Illinois State has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Salukis are 9-2 in MVC play. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Domask averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burford is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Domask is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Salukis: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

